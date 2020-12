Royal Mail chaos as parcels taking up to a month to arrive Postal unions in the UK have described the Christmas delivery chaos as a "nightmare" after business...

Spanish court orders probe into care home deaths as COVID-19 infections rise Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered an investigation into the deaths of elderly nursing home re...

Number of deaths recorded on migratory routes register drop The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties an...

U.S. throws weight behind construction of EastMed gas pipeline The United States is backing the construction of a subsea pipeline that would supply Europe with na...

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000 Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, t...

Photo Story: A Nativity scene carved in a pencil A nativity scene with two tiny figures symbolizing the holy couple beside a tiny little crib, is ca...

UK government pushing for lifting of U.S. travel restrictions The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or...

French coronavirus death toll tops 60,000 France recorded 610 new coronavirus fatalities on Friday to become the seventh nation with a death ...

India hits 10 million coronavirus cases India exceeded 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, much later than predicted ...

Photo Story: The Royal Christmas cards for 2020 Handout photos made available by Kensington Palace of the 2020 Christmas cards In the main photo...

Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible Portugal’s foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the Europea...

Sweden introduces toughest anti Covid measures yet as cases soar Sweden introduced its toughest measures yet in the face of soaring COVID-19 infections, including a...

Boris Johnson calls crisis meeting over new Covid strain Boris Johnson summoned ministers for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss how to tackle mounti...

Cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile o...

U.S. investigating 5 allergic reactions from Pfizer shot The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened...

Belgian minister tweets EU’s Covid vaccine price list to anger of manufacturers A Belgian minister has blown the lid off a sensitive and commercial secret – the price that the EU ...

New coronavirus strain in the UK spreading faster than previous variant Sky News reports that scientific advisers have warned ministers they believe the new variant of COV...

Italy orders Christmas, New Year lockdown Italy will be placed under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Pr...

US approves Moderna as second vaccine Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) f...