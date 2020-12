Reading Time: < 1 minute

Windows of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence are illuminated by a pop art inspired crib depicting Italian singers who participated in the Sanremo festival, but also international artists, in Florence, Italy.

The unusual Nativity Scene is an installation by Italian pop art artist Marco Lodola entitled ‘Bright Nativity Scene.’

Via EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

