Activists rally to demand US President Joe Biden pass his Build Back Better legislation by 01 March during a protest in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2022. The #SpineForBiden protest aimed to pressure President Biden to pull out all the stops on the ‘Build Back Better Act’ as he did to get passage on the infrastructure bill.
Photo Story – Activists rally to demand US President Joe Biden pass his Build Back Better legislation￼
