Refugees from Afghanistan hold placards during a protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 November 2021. Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan who have been living in Indonesia for years staged a protest demanding the UNHCR to accelerate their resettlement process to a third country. According to the UNHCR, there were more than 13,400 refugees registered in Indonesia as of April 2021, more than half of which are from Afghanistan.
Photo Story – Afghan Refugees Protest in Jakarta￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
