Photo Story – Afghanistan crisis￼

Internally displaced Afghan families live in a temporary shelter at a park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 September 2021. The Taliban said on 14 September that the United Nations should help them in assisting nearly 3.5 million Afghans return to their homes after having been displaced inside the country due to violence. The statement comes after UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met the foreign minister in the Taliban’s interim government, Amir Khan Mutaqi. The international community has expressed its concern over the violation of the rights of women and girls, and has sought to highlight the lack of food security in a country which has been hit by a severe draught that could destroy crops.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER