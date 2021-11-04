Photo Story – Afghanistan Crisis – Reopening of Pak-Afghan Border at Spin Boldak￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People move forward to cross into Pakistan at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, 03 November 2021. The second-largest commercial border point between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened on 02 November, nearly a month after the Taliban shut it in protest against harsh travel rules by Islamabad. The Chaman crossing in Balochistan province, a vital source of revenue for Afghanistan, had remained closed, despite repeated protests by truckers and others stuck waiting to cross over for trade or meeting families.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER