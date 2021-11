Reading Time: < 1 minute

A police officer guards inside a cordon by Rutland Avenue in Liverpool, Britain, 15 November 2021. British police announced the arrest of three men under the Terrorism Act after a car exploded outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on 14 November, killing one man and injuring another. Rutland avenue is the place where police have confirmed the passenger of the taxi was picked up.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER