People mourn at a growing memorial outside Oxford High School a day after a 15-year-old student killed four classmates before surrendering to police at Oxford, High School in Oxford, Michigan, USA, 01 December 2021. The Oakland County Sheriff stated that in additional to the four killed, six other students and a teacher were wounded with a handgun investigators believe was purchased by the suspect’s father a few days ago.
Photo Story – Aftermath of High School Shooting at Oxford High School￼
