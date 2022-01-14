Photo Story – Aftermath of the riots in Kazakhstan￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers in the burnt building of the city hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 13 January 2022. In accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted on 06 January 2022, the collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been sent ‘for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation to Kazakhstan’ at the request of the Kazakh president. They include units of the Armed Forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 08 January that the tranfer of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan’s ‘Almaty’ and ‘Zhitygen’ airfields continued by military transport aircraft from Russia’s airfields in the Moscow, Ivanovo, and Ulyanovsk regions.

VIA EPA-EFE/STR