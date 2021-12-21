Photo Story – Aftermath of Typhoon Rai in the Philippines￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Motorists maneuver next to a toppled electric post in the typhoon-hit city of Cebu, Philippines, 19 December 2021 (issued 20 December 2021). The Philippine National Police data show that the death toll from Typhoon Rai rose to over 200, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit in recent years. More than 300,000 people were evacuated from their hom?es and beachfront resorts.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUANITO ESPINOSA