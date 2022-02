Reading Time: < 1 minute

Personnel clean rocks with oil residues with solvent on Cavero beach in the district of Ventanilla in Lima, Peru, 15 February 2022. A month after the environmental disaster suffered by the coasts of Lima after the oil spill from the La Pampilla refinery, the causes of the accident are still being investigated, while the Spanish Repsol continues with cleaning works that the Peruvian government still considers insufficient.

VIA EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar