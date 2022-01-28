Photo Story – Ajanta Circus returns to Kolkata amid pandemic￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Clown Korim Sekh waits during a show of the Ajanta Circus amid Omicron outbreak and Covid 19 restrictions in Kolkata, India, 18 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). The Ajanta Circus is so far the only circus that has managed to return to Kolkata since the start of the still ongoing Covid19 two years ago. There are currently less then 30 circuses operating in India, with the number expected to further decrease in the pandemic. Performances by children were banned in 2011, adding to the ban of performances with wild animals which were banned already in 1991.

VIA EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY