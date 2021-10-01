Photo Story – Amazonia Exhibition by Sebastiao Salgado in Rome￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photographs taken by Brazilian social documentary photographer Sebastiao Salgado are displayed for a press preview tour of his exhibition ‘Amazonia’ at the MAXXI National Museum of 21st Century Art, in Rome, 30 September 2021. The exhibition runs from 01 October 2021 to 13 February 2022 and features photographs which Sebastiao Salgado took while travelling the Brazilian Amazon showing ‘the forest, the rivers, the mountains and the people who live there’ as the museum describes on its website.

VIA EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI