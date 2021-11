Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amnesty International activists demonstrate against the charges of a Polish prosecutor against three female Polish LGBT+ activists at the Polish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, 04 November 2021. Polish LGBT+ activists Elzbieta, Joanna and Anna face up to two years in prison for distributing posters of Virgin Mary wearing a rainbow-colored halo, the international LGBT+ symbol.

VIA EPA-EFE/Bart Maat