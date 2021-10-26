Photo Story – Anti-Vaccination Mandate Protest in New York￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds of people march across the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination mandates for municipal employees in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2021. There are reportedly nearly 50,000 city employees who are not yet vaccinated and the city has set a vaccination deadline of 01 November 2021 after which employees who have not had the shot will be placed on non-paid leave. A portion of the population in the United States is resisting, for a variety of reasons, the call to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite much scientific evidence that the vaccine has been found effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE