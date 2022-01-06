Photo Story – Anti Vaccine Mandate Protest￼

Protesters call for an end to vaccine mandates implemented by local politicians, outside of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 05 January 2022. All Boston city workers, including police and fire department personnel are required to have been vaccinated by 15 January 2022, or face losing their jobs.
