Photo Story – Avian Flu Outbreak￼

A the body of a dead Cape Cormorant floats in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 10 November 2021. More than 18,000 birds have died in an avian flu outbreak in the Western Cape of South Africa with the majority of those being endangered Cape Cormorants. According to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell 18,388 birds have died with 17,926 of these Cape Cormorants and we currently losing around 100 birds per day.

VIA EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA