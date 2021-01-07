Photo Story: Bad weather causes damage in Ostia, Rome

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The scene of devastation caused by heavy rain in Ostia, near Rome, Italy.

A wave of bad weather hit Italy this week with heavy rain and snow in many parts.

Seven regions were under orange alert for storms and snowfalls.

At Fiumicino near Rome coastal sea surges and rain caused widespread flooding.



Damage caused by heavy rain in Ostia, near Rome.

Snow caused disruption in Umbria, Tuscany, Friuli and Lombardy, among other regions.

Forecasters said the wave of wet and wintry weather would last at least until January 15.





Mountains of waste in the Tiber river after the heavy rains, in Ostia, near Rome.

Damage caused by heavy rain in Ostia, near Rome.

Tiber river reaching high levels after recent heavy rains in Rome, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

