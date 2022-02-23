Photo Story – Banana Harvest in Hatay￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkish Red Crescent’s vocational training center volunteers, Syrian refugees collect fruit during the banana harvest, near Turkey-Syrian border in Reyhanli district in Hatay city, Turkey, 22 February 2022. Turkish Red Crescent’s vocational training center, until february 2022, has brought 1.321 people as agricultural workers to the job market.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA