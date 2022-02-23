Turkish Red Crescent’s vocational training center volunteers, Syrian refugees collect fruit during the banana harvest, near Turkey-Syrian border in Reyhanli district in Hatay city, Turkey, 22 February 2022. Turkish Red Crescent’s vocational training center, until february 2022, has brought 1.321 people as agricultural workers to the job market.
Photo Story – Banana Harvest in Hatay￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Situation on East of Ukraine frontline ￼Cde23rd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Fires in Northeastern Argentina ￼Cde23rd February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde22nd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Riot in the Las Cruces Prison in Acapulco Guerrero￼Cde22nd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Re-construction of Gaza Strip￼Cde22nd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Mount Etna Volcano Erupts￼Cde22nd February 2022
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Izdebki, PolandCde22nd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Closing Ceremony – Beijing 2022 Olympic Games￼Cde21st February 2022
-
Photo Story – 88th Lemon Festival in Menton￼Cde21st February 2022