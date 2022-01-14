Bedouin protesters gather during clashes with Israeli police in the southern Israeli village of Sa’we al-Atrash in the Negev Desert against an afforestation project by the Jewish National Fund (JNF), 13 January 2022. A high tension is between the Bedouin and the Israeli authorities over a controversial tree-planting project in the Negev desert, that Bedouin believe is their land.
Photo Story – Bedouin protesters against afforestation project by Jewish National Fund￼
