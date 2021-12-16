Photo Story – Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman rests after snowboarding, in Genting ski resort, near the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics venues, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, 15 December 2021. The winter sports industry in China has been rising with billions of dollars of investments and hundreds of ski resorts and other winter facilities built in an attempt to prepare more athletes since the country’s capital Beijing with its Yanqing District, as well as Zhangjiakou zone in Hebei province were chosen to host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. In less than two months China is scheduled to host the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.



VIA EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY