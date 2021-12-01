Photo Story – Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman takes photos with her mobile phone of a figure skating sculpture erected for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Shougang Industrial Park, which will be used as a venue for hosting sport and other events during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, 01 December 2021. According to China’s epidemiologist experts, the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, which poses a high risk globally, at this moment wouldn’t have a strong impact on China, which is scheduled in two months to host The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics followed by the Paralympics.

VIA EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY