Photo Story – Belarusian-Polish Border Situation￼

A handout photo made available by Belta news agency shows migrants gathering on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, 08 November 2021 (issued 09 November 2021). According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, there are more than two thousand people near the border, including women and children, who want to obtain asylum in the European Union, ‘and they do not consider the territory of the Republic of Belarus as a place of stay.’

Against this background, the Polish authorities announced preparations for a breakthrough across the border. The territory is guarded by several thousand employees of the Polish special services. The migration crisis at the border of Belarus has been going on since the spring of 2021. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said that after the introduction of new EU sanctions against Minsk, the Belarusian authorities will no longer interfere with the movement of illegal migrants to the European Union.

