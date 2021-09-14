Photo Story – Black Lives Matter Protest Met Gala￼ 14th September 202114th September 20211 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story – Black Lives Matter Protest Met Gala￼ FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute A Black Lives Matter protester is arrested by New York City police outside the Met Gala on Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Related Photo Story EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Valletta, Malta CDE News14th September 2021 CDE News Views – This Day in Photos CDE News13th September 2021 CDE News Views – This Day in Photos CDE News12th September 2021 EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Beyobasi, Turkey CDE News12th September 2021 CDE News Views – This Day in Photos CDE News11th September 2021 Photo Story: White Night in Riga CDE News10th September 2021 CDE News Views – This Day in Photos CDE News10th September 2021 Photo Story: Naples prepares for the scholastic year CDE News10th September 2021 Photo Story: Pumpkin festival in Mechernich CDE News10th September 2021