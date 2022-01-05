Photo Story – Building partially collapsed in UNESCO-listed city of Sana’a￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Yemeni woman salvages belongings from her old building after it was partially collapsed in the UNESCO-listed city of Sana’a, Yemen, 04 January 2022. The old building was evacuated hours before it partially collapsed from cracks. UNESCO added the historic city of Sana’a to the list of world heritage sites in danger in July 2015 due to damage caused by the floods and the potential threat from the armed conflict in the Arab country. The old city of Sana’a was inscribed by UNESCO on the World Heritage List in 1986 as it is one of the oldest continuously-inhabited cities in the world. It has a unique architectural legacy of nearly 6,000 distinctive multi-story tower houses and 103 mosques.

VIA EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB