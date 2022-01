Reading Time: < 1 minute

People gather for a candlelight vigil for the victims of Sunday’s 5-alarm fire at an apartment building at East 181st Street in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 11 January 2022. Seventeen people were killed in the fire and there are still others in critical condition following the fire which was reportedly started by a faulty space heater according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE