Coronavirus, Germany, Photo Story

Photo Story: Candles project for Germany’s Covid-19 victims

Gertrud Schop lights candles in the shape of a cross and the outline of Germany with one candle dedicated to each of the German Covid-19-related victims, in Zella-Mehlis, Germany.

Schop wants to make a symbolic gesture to the victims. She plans to continue the project until a vaccine against Covid-19 is available.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,630 to 258,480, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The death toll rose by five to 9,347, the tally showed.

Via EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER
