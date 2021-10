Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parishioners light candles and pray during a mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in the city of Aparecida, located 170 kilometers from Sao Paulo, Brazil, 12 October 2021. Brazilians celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Aparecida, patron saint of the country, with several processions to sanctuaries and pilgrimages to basilicas in different parts of Brazil.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA