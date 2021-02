Reading Time: < 1 minute

Debris of the collapsed Camogli cemetery on sit at the water in Genoa, Italy, 26 February 2021. The seaside cemetery in Camogli collapsed on 22 February due to the crumbling of the cliff on which it rested, sending some 200 caskets into the water.

The Camogli cemetery, built more than 100 years ago, is situated along an area of rocky seaside cliffs. Francesco Olivari, the mayor of Camogli, called the collapse an “unimaginable catastrophe.”

