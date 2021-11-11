Photo Story – Chhath Puja Celebration in Polluted Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian devotees perform rituals during sunset in the polluted Yamuna river that is covered with toxic foam caused by industrial waste, during the Chhath Puja festival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 10 November 2021. Chhath Puja, the worship of the setting and rising Sun, is dedicated to Chhatti Mai, the goddess of power.

The festival is all about pure devotion, cultural bonds and distribution of fruits and sweetmeats. It is seen as a serene event when bejeweled women in colorful saris visit the banks of rivers and ponds, singing folk songs. Then they take a dip in the water and pray to the Sun god. The Yamuna river is one of the most polluted rivers in the world.

VIA EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA