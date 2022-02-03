People perform a lion dance in the street as part of a celebration of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, New York, USA, 01 February 2022. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the ‘Spring Festival’ in China, marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.
Photo Story – Chinese Lunar New Year in New York￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Price hike protest in Kathmandu￼Cde3rd February 2022
-
Photo Story – Injured humpback baby whale found in Alimos beach￼Cde3rd February 2022
-
Photo Story: Storm causes damage in in Orzechowo near Ustka in PolandCde3rd February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde2nd February 2022
-
-
-
Photo Story – World Hijab Day marked in Ukraine￼Cde2nd February 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde1st February 2022
-
Photo Story – Rwanda Reopens Uganda Border After three year Closure￼Cde1st February 2022