Photo Story – Chinese Lunar New Year in New York￼

People perform a lion dance in the street as part of a celebration of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, New York, USA, 01 February 2022. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the ‘Spring Festival’ in China, marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

