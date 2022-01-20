Photo Story

Photo Story – Chinese Lunar New Year Preparation in Indonesia

An Indonesian man prepares decorative Chinese lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Tangerang, Indonesia, 20 January 2022. Indonesian Chinese prepare to welcome the Year of the Lion for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on 01 February 2022.

VIA EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

