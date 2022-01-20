An Indonesian man prepares decorative Chinese lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Tangerang, Indonesia, 20 January 2022. Indonesian Chinese prepare to welcome the Year of the Lion for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on 01 February 2022.
Photo Story – Chinese Lunar New Year Preparation in Indonesia￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Orthodox Epiphany swimming in Russia￼Cde20th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Winter in Al Shati Refugee Camp￼Cde20th January 2022
-
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde19th January 2022
-
Greece receives first Rafale fighter jets from FranceCde19th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Full moon in the Alps￼Cde19th January 2022
-
Photo Story – BlueMarble – Runway – Paris Men’s Fashion Week F/W 2022/23￼Cde19th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption in the Tonga Archipelago￼Cde19th January 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde18th January 2022