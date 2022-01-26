Photo Story

Chinese people in Indonesia prepare for upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations

Balinese women set up lanterns during preparations for the upcoming Chinese New Year at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 26 January 2022. Indonesian Chinese prepare to welcome the Year of the Tiger for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on 01 February 2022.

VIA EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

