The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex can be seen displayed in the auction house Christies’s in New York, New York, USA.

The skeleton is 67 million years old and was discovered in 1987 at Hell Creek.

The piece’s estimated price ranges from 6 to 8 million dollars.

Via EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

