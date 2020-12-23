Photo Story: A Christmas crib in Orvieto, Italy, where the Magi bring the Covid-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from the Pozzo della Cava in Orvieto, Italy where sculptures of the Three Magi are on display bringing the Covid-19 vaccine and hand sanitizer instead of the traditional gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh and wearing face shields in an evocative crib.

For 32 years an evocative crib that finds its location in the caves and tunnels of the well is set up at the Pozzo della Cava.

This year the various Covid-19 decrees of the Italian Government have decreed the closure of the museums and therefore it will not be possible to visit it, you can only admire it through the grate that is on the top of the well, outside.

Via EPA-EFE/Gianluigi Basilietti

