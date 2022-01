Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinian refugees stand next the beach during cold weather in the north of Al Shateaa Refugee Camp, Gaza Strip, 24 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). Most Palestinians in the Gaza Strip use batteries, generators or candles to light their homes. Residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, experience some 16 electricity outages per day. According to reports, the Gaza Power Generating Company plant usually operates only eight hours a day.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER