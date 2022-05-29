Photo Story: Colombia goes to the polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man looks at a banner promoting the vote in Medellin, Colombia, 28 May 2022. Colombians head to the polls on 29 May for the first round of presidential elections.

With outgoing President Iván Duque restricted to a single term by the constitution, there are six candidates vying to succeed him in office.

And with a former rebel leading in the opinion polls in a country which was wracked by decades of armed conflict, the campaign has been nothing if not polarising.

Leading in the opinion polls is Gustavo Petro. The senator is running for a coalition of left-wing parties calling itself Historic Pact. His running mate is Francia Márquez, an Afro-Colombian environmentalist who has galvanised many in the indigenous, black and marginalised communities.

Currently number two in the polls is Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez of the Team Colombia coalition. The 47-year-old served as mayor of Colombia’s second city, Medellín, between 2016 and 2020.

He left the post with a popularity rating of more than 80%, polls at the time suggested.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.