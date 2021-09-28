Azeri soldiers carry portraits of the servicemen and civil people who were killed during the Second Karabakh War at the commemorative march of its anniversary in downtown of Baku, Azerbaijan, 27 September 2021. One year ago battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), which lasted 44 days until November 10. As a result of the war, Baku regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s. On November 9, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia adopted a trilateral statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2,783 servicemen of our Armed Forces were killed in the Patriotic War.
Photo Story – Commemorative March for Second Karabakh War in Baku￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Pyeongtaek and Asan bridge, South KoreaCDE News28th September 2021
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCDE News27th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Five Palestinians killed in West Bank Israeli military raid￼CDE News27th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Seventh day of Sukkot in Jerusalem￼CDE News27th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Harvests in the Chablis vineyard after the winter frost crisis￼CDE News27th September 2021
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCDE News26th September 2021
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Guiyang, ChinaCDE News26th September 2021
-
Photo Story – Poverty in KabulCDE News26th September 2021
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCDE News25th September 2021