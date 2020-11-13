Photo Story: COVID-19 school closure in Turin causes students to study on street

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gioberti and Calvino school students’ study on the street due to school closures imposed by the government due to an increase in COVID-19 disease infections, in Turin, Italy, 13 November 2020.

Italy on Thursday registered 37,978 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.



There were 636 new dead in the pandemic. The daily death toll was up from 623 Wednesday and is a new high since April 6 when there were also 636 daily deaths. It is the highest toll in the second wave. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 43,589.

Via EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

