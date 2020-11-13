Photo Story: COVID-19 school closure in Turin causes students to study on street

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Gioberti and Calvino school students’ study on the street due to school closures imposed by the government due to an increase in COVID-19 disease infections, in Turin, Italy, 13 November 2020.
Italy on Thursday registered 37,978 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
There were 636 new dead in the pandemic. The daily death toll was up from 623 Wednesday and is a new high since April 6 when there were also 636 daily deaths. It is the highest toll in the second wave. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 43,589.