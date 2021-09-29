Photo Story – Cuba commemorates 61 years of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk on a street with an image of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro, in Havana, Cuba, 28 September 2021. The Cuban Government commemorates on 28 September the 61st anniversary of the largest mass organization in the country. The CDR (Committees for the Defense of the Revolution) were born in 1960 with the objective of maintaining control and collective surveillance of everything that could destabilize the Cuban political system after the revolution.

VIA EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa