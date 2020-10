Reading Time: < 1 minute

People working in the culture and entertainment sector, hard hit by the Italian government’s Covid-19-linked restrictions, protest in Turin, Italy, 30 October 2020.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tightened nationwide coronavirus restrictions after the country registered a record number of new cases, despite opposition from regional heads and street protests over curfews.

Via EPA-EFE

