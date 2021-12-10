Photo Story – Cumbre Vieja Volcano Eruption￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lava continues to flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, late 08 December 2021 (issued 09 December 2021). The volcano continues to be active since it’s eruption started 19 September 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero

