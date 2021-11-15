Photo Story – Cumbre Vieja Volcano Eruption in La Palma, Spain￼ 15th November 202115th November 20211 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story – Cumbre Vieja Volcano Eruption in La Palma, Spain￼ Reading Time: < 1 minute People view the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 14 November 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/Miguel Calero Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story – Afghan Refugees Protest in Jakarta￼ Cde15th November 2021 Refugees from Afghanistan hold placards during a protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 November 2021. Hundreds... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde14th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: Pope Francis’ mass for the World Day of the Poor Cde14th November 2021 Pope Francis celebrates a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor, Vatican City, 14 November 2021. Here Pope Francis said t... Photo Story: Banksy art exhibit opens in Barcelona Cde14th November 2021 A visitor walks past a reproduction of the work 'Red Carpet Dinner Service' by British anonymous street artist Banksy, on display in the exhibition 'Banksy. The Art of Protest... EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Wawel Royal Castle, Krakow, Poland Cde14th November 2021 An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, southern Poland. The Wawel Royal Castle is a castle residency located in central Krakow a... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde13th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: South Korea gears up for Christmas Cde13th November 2021 Customers walk through a Christmas light tunnel at Lotte Department Store in central Seoul, South Korea. Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP Photo Story: The Courtauld Gallery reopens Cde13th November 2021 Gallery assistants pose with artist Botticelli's painting 'The Holy Trinity with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist' at the Courtauld Gallery in London, Britain. &nb... Photo Story: Multi-Sensory Exhibition of the paintings by Van Gogh in Warsaw Cde13th November 2021 A view of the Multi-Sensory Exhibition of the paintings by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh at the EXPO XXI Center in Warsaw, Poland. The exhibition will run until 14 January ...