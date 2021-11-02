Photo Story – Day of the Dead Celebrations in Mexico￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Relatives of the deceased come to put flowers and candles on their graves during Day of the Dead celebrations in the municipal cemetery of Tzurumutaro, Michoacan state, Mexico, 01 November 2021. Thousands of Mexican families came to the country’s cemeteries this Monday to decorate the graves and wait for the arrival of the souls of their deceased on the occasion of the Day of the Dead, a tradition interrupted last year by the closure of the pantheons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIA EPA-EFE/Ivan Villanueva