Police officers remove a woman from the Liebknecht-Luxemburg demonstration as they march to the memorial of the prominent socialists, at the Friedrichsfelde Central Cemetery in Berlin, Germany, 10 January 2021.

The political demonstration is held annually in Berlin to mark the revolutionary socialists Karl Liebknecht and Rosa Luxemburg, who were murdered on 15 January 1919.

Via EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

