Photo Story – Demonstration in Buenos Aires due to economic deterioration of families

A Photograph taken with a drone shows members of social organizations march in a protest demanding new measures to face the economic deterioration of families in the midst of the recession and the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 08 April 2021. Several Argentine social organizations called a march in front of the ministries of Labor and Social Development, in Buenos Aires, to demand ‘the opening of employment programs and an emergency salary increase’ in the poorest neighborhoods.
VIA EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI