A protester holds a Sudanese flag and chants during demonstrations in support of the civilian government, in Khartoum, Sudan, 21 October 2021. Thousands of people marched during a demonstration called by the Alliance of Forces for Freedom and Change, the Central Council Group to support the government of Abdullah Hamdok, while the army and police forces closed the roads leading to government headquarters and main markets.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID