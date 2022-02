Reading Time: < 1 minute

Men walk against the wind along a dusty road in the Jurain area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 February 2022. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Dhaka remains one of the most polluted cities in the world, with construction waste, vehicle exhaust, and brick kilns as the main sources of air pollution in the city.

VIA EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM