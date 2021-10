Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit an art piece by Turkish-American new media digital artist Refik Anadol’s entitled ‘Machine Hallucination Space: Metaverse Lot 1’ at the Digital Art Fair Asia in Hong Kong, China, 05 October 2021. The fair features 40 international and local artists showcasing new media art, NFT Crypto Art or non-fungible tokens, a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain and immersive art experiences. The fair runs through 17 October 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE