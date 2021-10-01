Photo Story – Displaced Yemenis get food aid amid heightened food insecurity￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A displaced Yemeni boy sitting on a wheelbarrow waits to get his family’s share of emergency food aid provided by a local relief agency amid a heightened food insecurity, at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 30 September 2021. International donors on 22 September pledged another 600 million US dollar for Yemen after the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that at least five million people in war-ridden Yemen are on the brink of starvation and another 16 million facing a critical lack of food over the coming weeks and months due to severe shortages of funding. The United Nations ranks Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world with an estimated 80 percent of its 29 million-population are reliant on humanitarian aid for survival now.

VIA EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB